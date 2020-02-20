Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
3:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Julian T. Hopkins

Julian T. Hopkins Obituary
Mr. Julian T. Hopkins

Mr. Hopkins, 34, passed Monday, February 10, 2020, in Lexington, KY. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a Construction Project Manager for Weber Group, Inc. He is survived by 4 brothers; 2 sisters and 15 nephews and nieces. Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 2:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Romain Hornbeak, Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020
