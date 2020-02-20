|
|
Mr. Julian T. Hopkins
Mr. Hopkins, 34, passed Monday, February 10, 2020, in Lexington, KY. He was a graduate of the Jesup W. Scott High School and worked as a Construction Project Manager for Weber Group, Inc. He is survived by 4 brothers; 2 sisters and 15 nephews and nieces. Funeral Services will be 3:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 2:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Romain Hornbeak, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Feb. 20, 2020