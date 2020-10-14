Juliana (Julie) Marie Quinn Rhodes
06/18/1946 - 10/11/2020
Juliana (Julie) Marie Quinn Rhodes, of Maumee, Ohio, age 74, died on Sunday morning October 11th. She was born on June 18, 1946 to John and Mary (Kinstle) Renaux. She was married to Richard (Dick) Quinn who died of cancer in 1998 after their marriage of thirty years. She is survived by her second husband, Barrie L. Rhodes, whom she married in December of 2002 and who gave excellent care to her every need and loved her dearly.
She will be missed by her three children and their spouses, Carrie (Scot) Gorsuch, Tracy (Doug) Woodward, and Jason (Nicole) Quinn and ten grandchildren, Michael, Jacob, and Laura Sandlin; Reeve, Gabi and Rania Woodward; Kaiden, Bryson, Ethan, and Ava Quinn; as well as brother, Bob (Joyce) Renaux of Buena Vista, CO, and sisters, Kaye Conner of Perrysburg, and Marti (Bob) Cooley of Athens, AL; stepchildren, Katrina (David) Crook, Byron Rhodes, Brandon (Becky) Rhodes, and Justin (Pat) Rhodes; and many step grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Jack Renaux.
Julie was a graduate of McCauley High School (1964) and Bowling Green State University (1968) and worked as a teacher for twenty-two years at Toledo Christian School, retiring in 2008. Her love for the school and students caused her to continually return to substitute teach and volunteer even after retirement. She taught Bible, Speech, Typing, Reading, created a Leadership class, and started the Drama Program. She was in charge of Speech Meets, Student Council, and the National Honors Society. She is the author of The History of Toledo Christian School: Walking by Faith.
She was admired for her joy, love for God, and incredible care for her family. She had a passion for others and her deep faith was an inspiration to many. Her faithful attendance at Boulevard Christian Church exemplified her desire to worship Jesus.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home in Maumee, Ohio. Visitation will be 9:00-11:00 Saturday morning, October 17 at Boulevard Christian Church, 7041 Sylvania Ave., Sylvania, Ohio. A service celebrating Julie's life will begin at 11:00 a.m. with son-in-law, Scot Gorsuch officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Maumee. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Julie Quinn Rhodes Endowed Scholarship at Toledo Christian School, 2303 Brookford Drive 43614. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com