Julie A. Christman
Julie A. Christman, age 81, of Toledo, passed away on March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was born on April 19, 1938 to Frederick and Gladys (Batt) Marden in Brighton, England. Julie came to America in 1956 and was truly proud to be an American citizen. She married Carl Christman Sr. who preceded her in death in 1969. After raising her family, Julie was a nanny for several families in the area.
Julie will be remembered for her humor, kindness and compassion. She was quick to forgive and always saw the silver lining. If Julie loved you, you were her Bubby. Julie was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, a huge animal lover, and was known at the Humane Society as the official kitty cuddler. She loved ice cream, garage sales and sitting on the porch sharing coffee and gossip. She also loved car rides while listening to her favorite band, Journey and Josh Groban. Julie fought a valiant fight with dementia with her family by her side.
Julie will be dearly missed by her children, Jacqueline Christman, Laura (Tom) Villagomez, Carl (Amy) Christman Jr., Patricia (Cliff) Winter, Sarah (Mike) Quigley and Allison Hamilton; grandchildren, Tom Jr., Julie, Marcus, Jennifer, Anthony, Jessica, Jamie, Ashley, Stephanie, Sarah, Samantha and Jordan; 26 great grandchildren; and many extended family and friends. Julie was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Sr.; her parents; and siblings, Phyllis, Kenny and Barbara. The family would like to express a special thank you to her wonderful caregivers at Heartland of Waterville and the Lakes of Sylvania for their compassionate care and support.
Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a future date. Memorial tributes may be directed to the Humane Society.
Please send condolences to
www.sujkowskiairport.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 29 to Mar. 31, 2020