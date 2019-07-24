Julie Ann Cauffiel



Julie (Mueting) Cauffiel passed away peacefully on July 20, 2019 at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania. She was born on April 5, 1960 to James Andrew and Marie Mueting. Julie moved from Des Plains, Illinois to Toledo in 1986. She married Ford Tobey Cauffiel in 1987.



In 1981 she received a kidney from her father after hers failed most likely due to a strep throat infection as child. Her Father's kidney lasted 38 years and offered Julie full life of many adventures and fulfillment. She loved retail sales and working with people, especially around the holidays. She was never short on words or a smile. One of her favorite jobs was the years she spent at Montgomery Ward at Southwyck Mall. This lasted until her children needed more attention. Then she committed to becoming a full time homemaker. However, she just couldn't quite let go. She spent several more Holiday Seasons helping at Toy R Us, just so she could be a part of the Holiday energy.



She spent many years selling Avon. She enjoyed the interaction with her customers and driving around delivering dozens of catalogs. She made sure everyone in the family participated in her enthusiasm with Avon.



Julie had an admiration for the outdoors and sports. She liked to ski and play tennis. She was the Toledo Ski Lodge manager from 1995 to 2012. Julie enjoyed helping the members to have a memorable stay at the beautiful ski club Lodge in northern Michigan. She also spent many years on the Der Schlopen Dopen mailing committee. From day one and until the end, The Toledo Ski Club was always a big part of her Toledo life.



She spent many years as a volunteer for the Kidney Foundation of Northwest Ohio. She wore the lollipop costume for many years as part of the annual lollipop fund raiser campaign, "Help Lick Kidney Disease." She was on K100 several times during these campaigns advocating the importance of foundation. As soon as her children were old enough, they would often find themselves in front of the local grocery, collecting donations while mom wore the lollipop. She also spent many years donating her time in the office and working the annual Wine affair.



Julie is survived by her husband Ford Tobey Cauffiel and her two children, Justin and Andrew Cauffiel; her daughter in law Maggie; and Julie's three siblings, Jim Mueting, Jean Maus and John Mueting.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd. on Tuesday, July 30 from 2:00 until the time of the funeral at 6:00. Memorial donations may be given to the Kidney Foundation of NW Ohio. Please view Julie's memorial video tribute and leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Blade from July 24 to July 30, 2019