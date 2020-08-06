1/1
Julie Ann Geiger
1963 - 2020
Julie Ann Geiger

"Blessed are the meek, for they shall inherit the Earth" (Matthew 5:5) - Julie Ann Geiger, age 57, passed peacefully into eternal life after a brief illness on August 4, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 13, 1963, to James Sr., and Violet (Ferguson) Geiger; both preceded her in earthly death. Julie attended St. Joseph Elementary School and Maumee High School, graduating in 1981. She worked as a custodian several years at Central Catholic High School, St. Joseph Church, and most recently, Servium Cleaning.

Julie is survived by her loving son, Jayson Geiger; dear granddaughter, Aliza Geiger; fiancé, Michael Chackman; devoted siblings, James Geiger, Jr. (Steve), Linda Florian (James), Daniel Geiger, Rev. Michael Geiger, Elena Harding (Dean), Samuel Geiger (Michelle); numerous nephews, nieces, great-nephews, great-nieces, and her companion and cat, Lilly. Special gratitude is extended to her cousins, Terry and Toni. Julie was a gentle soul who loved her family unconditionally. Her humble nature and thoughtful heart will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

Due to health precautions and social distancing, a Funeral Liturgy with family will occur on Monday, August 10th, at 11a.m. at St. Joseph Church, Maumee, with Julie's brother, Rev. Michael Geiger, officiating. Facial coverings are required. The Funeral Liturgy will also be livestreamed at St. Joseph Maumee Facebook and Youtube. Interment will be at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, Central Catholic High School, or a charity of the donor's choice.

To leave a message for Julie's family please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2020.
