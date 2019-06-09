In loving memory of

Julie Ann Martinez

7/26/62 ~ 6/9/17

Although it seems your time on earth was unexpectedly cut short, there isn't a day that goes by that you aren't on our minds.

You will always live on through us, in our memories, actions and decisions. We are reminded of you when a song comes on the radio, in a situation once shared and in flashbacks that once was.

The profound and, sometimes, overwhelming pain and sadness left in our hearts by your absence lingers on.

Our only solace is that we are forever richer for having shared this life and love together. It is not goodbye but rather until we meet again.

Love Matt & Mom

As published in The Blade



Published in The Blade on June 9, 2019