Julie Ann Sanders
Julie A. Sanders, 83, of Oregon, Ohio passed away on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at The Manor at Perrysburg. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on November 13, 1936 to Jonathon and Elsie (Elmer) Stinehelfer. After graduating High School Julie went on to obtain her Associates degree from Stautzenberger College. On August 10, 1968 she married the love of her life, John Sanders. Julie worked as a Bookkeeper for John Mansville and Haas Jordan before retiring in 1998. She was a member at St. Mark's Episcopal Church where she sang in the choir for over 40 years. She was most recently a member at St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Julie was a proud member of the PEO sisterhood. She enjoyed golfing, working puzzles, ballroom dancing, hosting cookouts and playing cards. She was very talented and played several piano concerts at the Toledo Museum of Art and taught dancing at Arthur Murrays. What Julie cherished most was spending time with her loving family who will miss her dearly.
Julie is survived by her husband of 51 years, John; daughter, Laura (Christopher) Keune; son, John (Kristine) Sanders; grandchildren, Audrey, Nathan (Monae), Elizabeth, John, Abigail; great-grandson, Matthew; sister, Jane (Al) Zohn; and brother, Jim (Ann Marie) Stinehelfer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Jonathon Stinehelfer.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 2-8 p.m. The family will also greet friends on, Friday, January 10, 2020 am at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 S. Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio, 43616, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Julie's name may be directed to Charity of Donor's Choice. The family would like to give a special thanks to Pastor Julie Beitelschees, Dr. Fadhil Hussein and Dr. Darlene Fairchild for all the many years of loving care and support.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020