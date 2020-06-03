Julie Beth (Campey) Cousino
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Julie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Julie Beth (Campey) Cousino

Julie Beth (Campey) Cousino, age 55, passed away in her home surrounded by loved ones, on Sunday, May 24th, 2020, after a heroic battle with metastatic breast cancer.

Julie is survived by her fiancé, Kirk Bostelman; daughter, Torri; son, Brendon; parents, Jim and Joyce Campey; brother, Jeff Campey (Rob Winkle); sister, Jeana (Rob) Brown; sister, Joni (Mark) Wysocki; Kirk's son, Andy (Heather) Bostelman and their three children, Jace, Carter, and Knox; as well as many nieces; nephews; friends; and canine companion, Parker.

Julie was born November 28, 1964 and graduated from Bedford High School in 1983. She went on to receive her Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Toledo. She was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated Valedictorian of her Engineering College. Julie spent more than 30 years working for the City of Toledo as a Professional Civil Engineer. During her career, she earned respect from her peers for her incredible work ethic and was an integral part of the Toledo Waterways Initiative, an 18-year project with a total cost of more than $527 million.

Julie truly lived life to the fullest and will be forever remembered by her beautiful smile and positive attitude. She was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge and enjoyed spending time with family, camping with her fiancé, and visiting with friends.

If desired in memory of Julie, friends may make memorial contributions to the American Cancer Society, Victory Center, or charity of your choice. No funeral services will be held at this time. A celebration of life memorial will be scheduled, and details provided at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 3 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 2, 2020
Was so sad to get the news of Julie's passing, so many great fun memories growing up with her. Love and prayers to her and the family
Mary jo Mason Bicanovsky
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my old friend. May God wrap his arms around your family in the difficult days to come.
Lisa Wheeler Dobson
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved