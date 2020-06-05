Julie Cousino
1964 - 2020
(News story) OTTAWA LAKE - Julie Cousino, a city of Toledo civil engineer, who had a key role in the nearly complete initiative to keep sewage out of waterways, died May 24 in her Ottawa Lake home. She was 55.

She had metastatic breast cancer, said Kirk Bostelman, her fiance and partner.

"She had all the surgeries done, and in 2018 we had a really good year, into 2019," he said. "And in September, 2019, it showed its evil head again."

On the job remotely, "she worked up until about the third week before she passed," Mr. Bostelman said. "She was one of those people who didn't want anybody to know how she felt. She wanted to know how everybody else felt. I knew she was hurting, but she would never complain."

An "in memoriam" to be signed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz notes her duty with the Toledo Waterways Initiative, "where she administered multiple projects over several years with a total cost of $527 million...[The] city of Toledo is devastated by the loss of a wonderful person who served her community with excellence and distinction."

Tracy Martin, a longtime colleague and friend, said: "She was one who definitely paid close attention to details, probably one of the most organized people I know."

Voters in 2002 approved the waterways initiative, which settled a longstanding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit. The aim is to eliminate millions of gallons of sewage discharges annually from flowing into the Maumee and Ottawa rivers and Swan Creek. The program is to be completed in 2020.

Ms. Cousino, as program administrator for much of the last decade, appeared before City Council and updated residents through public forums and online.

"The simple fact is we're cleaning up the waterways," Ms. Cousino told The Blade in 2014.

She was front and center, explaining the project's scope, in the cover story of the February, 2017, edition of Municipal Sewer & Water magazine. In Toledo she was before microphones and cameras to explain each new phase of the program - and why project construction meant disrupting traffic or closing a park or a bridge over the Maumee River.

"She was very good at getting the message across to people," said Mrs. Martin, a senior professional engineer when she retired as head of construction in Toledo's division of engineering services. "Because she understood the engineering aspects, she knew the inconveniences and could get across [that] the benefits are going to outweigh the inconvenience."

Karen Kontak, a friend since eighth grade, said: "She would rather not have been in the spotlight, even though she was great at it."

She was born Nov. 28, 1964, to Joyce and Jim Campey. She was valedictorian of her 1983 graduating class at Bedford High School. She received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo.

"She loved the complicatedness of it, solving all the problems," Ms. Kontak said. "She was the one people knew could get the job done, get the kinks worked out. She was super organized and could relate to people so easily."

She made time for friends and family.

"We would laugh and have the most fun together just going to Target," Ms. Kontak said. "We talked a lot and laughed a lot and ate candy a lot."

Ms. Cousino and Mr. Bostelman liked to take their travel trailer to northern Lower Michigan or Nashville or Fort Myers Beach.

She liked to bowl and was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge.

Along with Mr. Bostelman, surviving are her daughter, Torri Cousino; son, Brendon Cousino; parents, Joyce and Jim Campey; brother, Jeff Campey, and sisters Jeana Brown and Joni Wysocki.

A life celebration will be held June 27 for family, friends, and colleagues.

The family suggests tributes to the American Cancer Society, Victory Center, or a charity of the donor's choice.

This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 5, 2020.
June 4, 2020
Torri,
Im so sorry to hear about your mom. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing you nothing but comfort and strength. ❤
Sydney Calero (Schick)
Friend
June 4, 2020
Torri, my heart goes out to you and your family. My sincerest condolences.
Evan Stoddard
Acquaintance
June 4, 2020
All through school from elementary to high school & beyond Julie was a True Light! Always nice to everyone a great motivator. Prayers to her family BHS grads 1982 &1983.
Debra Lofgren Monnette & John Monnette
Classmate
June 4, 2020
It was with great sadness that I learned of Julies passing. Julie was special fiend, I will always have a place in my heart for Please accept my heartfelt condolences and I hope that in a small way this helps through these trying times. I will miss you..
Mike Gregory
Friend
June 3, 2020
I was so saddened by the news of Juliess passing. I knew her way back to our elementary days and throughout high school. I remember her always as a positive and kind person. Her smile was infectious and always made you feel valued.
Sending out prayers and condolences to all her family.
Wendy Trom
Friend
June 3, 2020
I went to school with Julie, she was always full of laughter and smiles , she knew how to brighten your day,, our prayers go out to you and your family during this sorrowful time.
Ken and Jennifer Wilhelm
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
We had so many great times growing up together on Sunrise Park in Michigan!! Pool jumping, trips to Cedar Point. Julie absolutely was the brightest of lights! I also remember her for her faith as a kid. My love and prayers go out to Family! We will see you again my friend!
Heidi Matzinger
Neighbor
June 3, 2020
Julie was always there with a smile and a kind word. Prayers to all her family.
Charlene Ohneck Tennaro
Classmate
June 3, 2020
Our hearts are aching with the loss of Julie. We wish we could be back in Ohio at this time to be with our family and friends. Julie and the entire family remain in our hearts and prayers.
Don & Pam Krompak
Don Krompak
Family
June 3, 2020
This is so sad and I am sorry for your loss . Julie always had a smile and I kind word to say . Julie and I graduated from
Bedford together BUT she was much smarter then me !! (And most of us ! ) Keep on keeping on and keep her in your conversation ALWAYS out loud and proud ❤
Cyndi McCready Aubry
June 3, 2020
My heart aches, hearing of Julies passing. Ive not seen her in many years but worked at The Gap with her during our college years. Such a bright light. Fun followed Julie no matter where she went. Im lucky for having known such a beautiful soul. Prayers of peace and comfort to your family. Rest In Peace beautiful girl.
Krista Karcher McCrory
Friend
June 3, 2020
We are all going to miss your smiling face and twinkling eyes!! You spread sunshine to those around you. ! RIP Julie -May your family by contorted by their memories of you❤
Debbie &Matt Reiner
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. I am so sorry to hear about Julies passing. She was a wonderful lady . I enjoyed my time with her during baseball seasons with her son Brendon and my son Mitch and the gang. She will be greatly missed.
Vicki Iott-Schultz
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my friend with the brightest healthiest smile around! I was so honored to be your dental hygienists for so many years And call you a long time friend that we could call and text anytime to chat. I loved our book exchanges and chats about those books. We were definitely every 6 month friends!!! We talked more than I could work and always guaranteed to run over on time during your appointment. But every moment with you was worth it!!!! Loved our friendship and all the memories of the past in high school and the memories of when our children were young going to same preschool and childcare provider. Our last Photo together the week of Christmas at the dentist. You will be forever missed!
Patty Henry
Friend
June 2, 2020
Was so sad to get the news of Julie's passing, so many great fun memories growing up with her. Love and prayers to her and the family
Mary jo Mason Bicanovsky
Friend
June 2, 2020
Rest In Peace my old friend. May God wrap his arms around your family in the difficult days to come.
Lisa Wheeler Dobson
Friend
