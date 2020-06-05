Torri,
Im so sorry to hear about your mom. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers. Wishing you nothing but comfort and strength. ❤
(News story) OTTAWA LAKE - Julie Cousino, a city of Toledo civil engineer, who had a key role in the nearly complete initiative to keep sewage out of waterways, died May 24 in her Ottawa Lake home. She was 55.
She had metastatic breast cancer, said Kirk Bostelman, her fiance and partner.
"She had all the surgeries done, and in 2018 we had a really good year, into 2019," he said. "And in September, 2019, it showed its evil head again."
On the job remotely, "she worked up until about the third week before she passed," Mr. Bostelman said. "She was one of those people who didn't want anybody to know how she felt. She wanted to know how everybody else felt. I knew she was hurting, but she would never complain."
An "in memoriam" to be signed by Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz notes her duty with the Toledo Waterways Initiative, "where she administered multiple projects over several years with a total cost of $527 million...[The] city of Toledo is devastated by the loss of a wonderful person who served her community with excellence and distinction."
Tracy Martin, a longtime colleague and friend, said: "She was one who definitely paid close attention to details, probably one of the most organized people I know."
Voters in 2002 approved the waterways initiative, which settled a longstanding U.S. Environmental Protection Agency lawsuit. The aim is to eliminate millions of gallons of sewage discharges annually from flowing into the Maumee and Ottawa rivers and Swan Creek. The program is to be completed in 2020.
Ms. Cousino, as program administrator for much of the last decade, appeared before City Council and updated residents through public forums and online.
"The simple fact is we're cleaning up the waterways," Ms. Cousino told The Blade in 2014.
She was front and center, explaining the project's scope, in the cover story of the February, 2017, edition of Municipal Sewer & Water magazine. In Toledo she was before microphones and cameras to explain each new phase of the program - and why project construction meant disrupting traffic or closing a park or a bridge over the Maumee River.
"She was very good at getting the message across to people," said Mrs. Martin, a senior professional engineer when she retired as head of construction in Toledo's division of engineering services. "Because she understood the engineering aspects, she knew the inconveniences and could get across [that] the benefits are going to outweigh the inconvenience."
Karen Kontak, a friend since eighth grade, said: "She would rather not have been in the spotlight, even though she was great at it."
She was born Nov. 28, 1964, to Joyce and Jim Campey. She was valedictorian of her 1983 graduating class at Bedford High School. She received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering from the University of Toledo.
"She loved the complicatedness of it, solving all the problems," Ms. Kontak said. "She was the one people knew could get the job done, get the kinks worked out. She was super organized and could relate to people so easily."
She made time for friends and family.
"We would laugh and have the most fun together just going to Target," Ms. Kontak said. "We talked a lot and laughed a lot and ate candy a lot."
Ms. Cousino and Mr. Bostelman liked to take their travel trailer to northern Lower Michigan or Nashville or Fort Myers Beach.
She liked to bowl and was a member of the Sylvania Moose Lodge.
Along with Mr. Bostelman, surviving are her daughter, Torri Cousino; son, Brendon Cousino; parents, Joyce and Jim Campey; brother, Jeff Campey, and sisters Jeana Brown and Joni Wysocki.
A life celebration will be held June 27 for family, friends, and colleagues.
The family suggests tributes to the American Cancer Society, Victory Center, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
