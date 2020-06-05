Rest In Peace my friend with the brightest healthiest smile around! I was so honored to be your dental hygienists for so many years And call you a long time friend that we could call and text anytime to chat. I loved our book exchanges and chats about those books. We were definitely every 6 month friends!!! We talked more than I could work and always guaranteed to run over on time during your appointment. But every moment with you was worth it!!!! Loved our friendship and all the memories of the past in high school and the memories of when our children were young going to same preschool and childcare provider. Our last Photo together the week of Christmas at the dentist. You will be forever missed!

Patty Henry

Friend