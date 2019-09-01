The Blade Obituaries
Julie J. Eloff


1924 - 2019
Julie J. Eloff Obituary
Julie J. Eloff

Julie J. Eloff, age 95, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at the Lakes of Sylvania. She was born in Toledo on April 16, 1924 to Joseph and Pauline Dusza. The widow of Boris E. Eloff, she is survived by their six children, eight grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

As per Julie's request, a private service will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the staff at the Lakes of Sylvania. Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice, 5855 Monroe St, Sylvania, OH 43560.

www.toledocremation.com

Published in The Blade from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019
