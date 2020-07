Julie Kedda MacmorineJulie Kedda Macmorine of Schumacher, Ontario, Canada, passed away on July 23, 2020, in Toledo, Ohio. Julie is at peace with the Lord and resting with her mother, father and sister, Sandra.Julie is survived by her 2 sons, Scott and David (Rebecca). She is also survived by her grandsons, Nathan, Henry; and her sisters, Mary (Doug), June (Peter), Dale. Julie leaves behind many loved nieces and nephews. Julie had a caring nature and a sense of humor that was infectious. She will be deeply missed. Celebration of life to be announced. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com