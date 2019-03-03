Julie Lammie



Julie Ann (Pollock) Lammie 63, of Temperance, Mi., passed away peacefully holding her husband's hand on February 28, 2019 at Hospice of N.W.Ohio, Perrysburg, Ohio, after a hard fought battle with cancer. Born June 20, 1955, in Toledo, Ohio, she was the daughter of Robert "Hubs" and Verna Pollock.



She was a lifelong Bedford resident, graduating from Bedford HS in 1973. She married the Love of her life, Dan Lammie in November of 1997.



Julie worked various jobs in her lifetime, but retiring from Medical Mutual of Ohio in May of 2018.



Julie really enjoyed gardening, cooking, baking, long walks, but mostly her grandchildren.



Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband, Dan; mother, Verna Pollock; daughters, Niki (Leo) Perry, Kendra (Jason) Miller, Danielle (Frank) Costanzo and Jenny (Curtis) Perry; step-daughters, Kerry Lammie and Korey Lammie-South; grandchildren, Chase and Aly Miller, Parker and Maverick Costanzo, also Kyleigh and Bradley South; brothers, Jeff (Jacque) and Greg (Patti) Pollock; several nieces, nephews and cousins and a very large number of friends and co-workers.



Julie will be deeply missed by all who knew her.



Visitation will be from 2:00-8:00pm on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. where services will be held on Tuesday at 11:00am.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of N.W.Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 or to the .



Dan would like to express his deepest appreciation to Dr. Karina Zapiecki for her help through this and also, all of the people from Hospice of N.W. Ohio who helped us through this most difficult time.



Published in The Blade from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019