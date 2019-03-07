Julie Oess Kolva



On Saturday, February 23, 2019, Julie, loving, and loved wife of William Kolva, died peacefully at the age of 67, in their home in Ballwin Missouri. Julie was born in Toledo Ohio, May 17, 1951, to the late Helene and Joseph Oess. She attended Immaculate Conception (Darby) grade school, and was a 1969 graduate of Central Catholic High School. Prior to moving to Missouri, where Julie and Bill made their home for the past 40 years, Julie was employed by Owens-Illinois.



Julie loved sports especially the St. Louis Cardinals and the Buckeyes. She also loved traveling, music, and playing cards. Julie made frequent trips to Toledo never missing any family events.Julie is survived by her husband Bill, whom she married on March 17, 1982; sister, Pat (Bob) Takats; brother, Tom (Mary Ann) Oess; Nephews, Andy Oess, Tom (Mimi) Takats, Tim (Katie) Oess, Mike (Mari Hodge) Oess; niece, Tara (Chris) Thompson; Bill's sister, Kathy; and brother, Ted. Along with many great nieces and nephews who brought her so much joy and love.There will be a gathering to celebrate Julie's life, with a sharing of memories, to recall the love she brought into our lives, in her special Julie way. A luncheon will take place on Sunday, March 10th from 12PM to 2PM at LePetit Gourmet, 6546 Weatherfield Ct. Maumee OH. Memorials may be directed to the Outreach Center of Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Ave. Toledo OH. 43609.



