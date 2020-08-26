Julie TeagueJulie Teague, age 60, died Sunday August 23, 2020 at the Franciscan Care Center. She was born in Toledo on September 9, 1959 to Jack and Myrle (Romanoff) Gallon.Julie was a graduate of the class of 1977 of Whitmer High School. For 13 years she worked as a clerk in the law office of her father Jack Gallon. Subsequently Julie worked at the Sunshine Gift Shop in Maumee. Although Julie was an Epileptic for almost 50 years and was on dialysis the last 7 years, her tenacity and demeanor made her a blessing to learn from and live with. She never complained about her challenges in life and was a true cat lover.Preceded in death by her father, Jack Gallon and her husband, Marty Teague in 1998.Surviving is her mother, Myrle Hahn; brother, John Gallon and sister, Laurie Gallon-Lindrup.Services and interment will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Social distancing in force as well as wearing of face masks.Memorial donations are suggested to the Temple Shomer Emunim or the Toledo Humane Society. The family will not be observing Shiva at this time, however a cookout will be planned at a later time to celebrate Julie's life.Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home (419)535-5840.