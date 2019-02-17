Julio Charles Warr



Julio Charles Warr passed away on Wednesday, February 13 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home while surrounded by family.



The son of Rosa and Salim Warr, Charlie was born on August 27, 1935 in Cartegena, Columbia. His family moved to Toledo in 1945. He was a graduate of Woodward High School where he excelled in sports, especially basketball in which he made All City twice. He then attended the University of Toledo.



Charlie was a veteran of the United States Army having been drafted twice. He served in Germany and was able to play basketball on Army teams all over Germany. His high school sweetheart, Marty Phillips joined him and they were married in Paris. They had two children.



Upon returning to the US, Charlie began working at Columbia Gas and during his 33-year tenure he rose to the position of supervisor. Charlie had many friends over the years who loved his sense of humor, his generosity and his sense of fun.



Charlie was a devoted family man and one who never missed a son or daughter's school or sports activity. He was always available to chaperone a field trip, coach a team or pitch in when something needed to get done. And wherever he went, he took a trunkful of coolers and snacks to share.



During his retirement, Charlie was a stay at home Dad. His job description included cutting grass, gardening, grocery shopping, cooking and driving his girls to practices. Wherever he sat in the bleachers, people would be smiling and laughing. He never met stranger.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Marty, sisters Helen Jacob and Alice Assaf, brother Nick (Caroline) Warr, and nephew Robert Jacob.



So many lifelong friends will mourn his passing and he will be missed at the breakfasts and St. George dinners.



His survivors include his wife, Roxanne Stone-Warr, daughters Evelyn Warr-Cummings (Paul Omness), Anisa Warr, Julianne Warr, son Charles (Heather) Warr, and grandchildren Julian and Evan Cummings, Hunter, Kellen and Lacey Warr, brother Robert (Mary Ann) Warr and sister Yvonne (Bob) Cothern.



Special thanks to the wonderful ICU staff at UTMC, the caring staff at Spring Meadows, especially Julie, Gail and Georgia, Nurse Practitioner Amber, and our Hospice nurse, Anne.



Visitors may call at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St., Maumee, Ohio between 2 and 8 pm on Monday, Feb. 18. Funeral services will be held at St. Joan of Arc Church, 5856 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, Ohio on Tuesday, Feb., 19 at 10:30 am. where visitation will be 1 hour prior.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to . Online Condolences may be shared to the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019