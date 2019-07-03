Julius "Jupe" Pasternak



Julius "Jupe" Pasternak passed away on June 28, 2019. Julius was born December 17, 1929 to Michael and Bertha (Juhasz) Pasternak in East Toledo. He married his high school sweetheart, Jeanne Morin in 1954.



Jupe attended Holy Rosary Grade School and graduated from Central Catholic High School in Toledo. He worked at American Shipbuilding in East Toledo and as a salesman at Lion Store, LaSalle's and Macy's in Toledo. He also opened his own gift shop, The Carriage Shop in the 1960s. He enjoyed creating floral arrangements and working in his beautifully landscaped yard.



Jupe is survived by his loving wife, Jeanne; sons, Michael (Jeanne) Pasternak, Steven (Delores) Pasternak and Paul (Marcia) Pasternak. Also cherishing his memory are his grandchildren, Amy (Douglas) Duesing, Leanne (Jeffrey) Trapp, Michelle (Dan) Schunck, Ashley (Chad) Baas, Andrew (Alyse) Pasternak, Amanda (Patrick) Keefe, Anna (Benjamin) Fridkis, Christina (Aaron) Matesz, and Daniel, Janelle, Michael and Olivia Pasternak. He was proudest of his great-grandchildren Tayla, Tanner, Ariella, Adam, Talia, Nathan, Pazia, Louis, Vera, Edwin, Lincoln, Raphael, Elek, Alton and his namesake Julius Theodore Duesing. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Andrew, Michael (Mickey) and Ernest. Also thank you to Lee and her aides who helped Jupe for several months.



Visitation will be on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave., Temperance, MI 48182. His Eulogy and Sharing of Memories will be at 6:00 p.m. followed by a scripture service at 7:00 p.m. He will lie in state at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Erie, MI with the funeral mass to follow at 12:00 p.m. Burial will be in the church cemetery with Military Honors by the Lambertville VFW Post 9656. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Catholic School Erie, MI.



Published in The Blade on July 3, 2019