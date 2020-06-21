June Ann Gladfelter



June passed away June 19th, 2020, one day before her 81st birthday. June graduated from Swanton High School and pursued a career in journalism after graduating from Ohio State with BA and Graduate Study at Northwestern University. June received journalism awards from Pennsylvania Keystone Press, 1st place in 1992 and 2nd place in 1991. June was also listed in the 1973 Outstanding Young Women of America book. After retiring from The Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne, IN, in 2006 she became very interested in Astronomy and was a board member of Fort Wayne Astronomical Society.



June was preceded in death by parents, Minnie and Maurice Gladfelter; brother, Robert (Pam) Gladfelter; and sister, Janet Gladfelter. June is survived a brother, Richard Gladfelter and a sister, Mary Gladfelter Stasa; six nieces and nephews, and eight great nieces and nephews.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store