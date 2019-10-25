|
June Benner
"June Bug" has said her last "Goodbye, Honey" on October 21, 2019. This is what my mom would say to everyone who knew her. She was an only child, but was a friend to everyone and loved everyone. She was born June 29, 1928 to Margurite Krofta and William Hirst. What a great lady. She worked at Kmart on Manhattan and retired from Lanes/Riteaid at Miracle Mile after 32 years. June was a long time resident of Cambridge Court Apts. In June's younger years she worked several other jobs to pay for tuition to put her only daughter, Michele Schramm Smith, through Notre Dame Academy and University of Toledo.
June is survived by Michele and her husband, Richard L. Smith. She loved her grandchildren, Kimberly Smith Lauch (Rick Jr.), great-grandchildren, Blake and Brooke and other grandchild, Jacqueline Smith Purtee (James) and great grandchildren, David and Jacob.
The family would like to especially thank Perrysburg Care & Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care and support during June's final days. At June's request there will be no services. Because of June's love of cats please send memorial donations to Paws and Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, 43615 or donations will be accepted on-line at www.pawsandwhiskers.org. Please send condolences to Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home at
blanchardstrabler.com
Published in The Blade from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2019