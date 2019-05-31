Home

POWERED BY

Services
Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
1860 Center St
Auburn, IN 46706
(260) 572-1000
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Feller and Clark Funeral Home
875 S. Wayne St.
Waterloo, OH
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
7220 Dutch Road
Waterville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Gschwend
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June (Metzger) Gschwend


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June (Metzger) Gschwend Obituary
June (Metzger) Gschwend

Auburn – June (Metzger) Gschwend, 94, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.

June was born May 14, 1925 in Waterville, Ohio to the late Charles and Ella (Benson) Metzger. She married Ned N. Gschwend in Waterville, Ohio, and he passed away September 21, 1993.

June was a homemaker. She was an amazing cook and loved working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed line dancing and was a member of the Fort Wayne Alley Kats.

She was a member of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the Eastern Star for over 70 years, along with Charm and Chatter Home Demonstration Club and Sigma Beta Sorority.

Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Jan E. Dafforn of Huntington, and Nedra S. and Dr. Jeffrey Stephens of Butler; three grandchildren, Ryan Dafforn of Greenville, South Carolina, Taryn Stephens of Fairview Park, Ohio, Kaleb Stephens of Chicago, Illinois; and her twin sister, Jane Ashenfelter of Whitehouse, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half brother Clyde Metzger, Half sister Beatrice Metzger Grimm and a son-in-law, Keith Dafforn.

Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville Chapel, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio 43566, with visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Family friend Linda Martin will be officiating. Burial will take place in Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.

Visitation also will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana 46793.

Memorials may be directed to DART Transportation.

To send condolences, visit www.fellerandclark.com.

Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Feller & Clark Funeral Homes
Download Now