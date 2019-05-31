June (Metzger) Gschwend



Auburn – June (Metzger) Gschwend, 94, of Auburn, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Betz Nursing Home in Auburn.



June was born May 14, 1925 in Waterville, Ohio to the late Charles and Ella (Benson) Metzger. She married Ned N. Gschwend in Waterville, Ohio, and he passed away September 21, 1993.



June was a homemaker. She was an amazing cook and loved working in her flower beds. She also enjoyed line dancing and was a member of the Fort Wayne Alley Kats.



She was a member of the St. Mark's Lutheran Church. She also was a member of the Eastern Star for over 70 years, along with Charm and Chatter Home Demonstration Club and Sigma Beta Sorority.



Surviving are two daughters and a son-in-law, Jan E. Dafforn of Huntington, and Nedra S. and Dr. Jeffrey Stephens of Butler; three grandchildren, Ryan Dafforn of Greenville, South Carolina, Taryn Stephens of Fairview Park, Ohio, Kaleb Stephens of Chicago, Illinois; and her twin sister, Jane Ashenfelter of Whitehouse, Ohio.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; half brother Clyde Metzger, Half sister Beatrice Metzger Grimm and a son-in-law, Keith Dafforn.



Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, June 3, 2019 at Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Waterville Chapel, 7220 Dutch Road, Waterville, Ohio 43566, with visitation from 10 – 11 a.m. Monday prior to the service at the funeral home. Family friend Linda Martin will be officiating. Burial will take place in Wakeman Cemetery in Waterville.



Visitation also will be from 1 – 3 p.m. Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Feller and Clark Funeral Home, 875 S. Wayne St., Waterloo, Indiana 46793.



Memorials may be directed to DART Transportation.



Published in The Blade on May 31, 2019