Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for June Wolfe
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

June H. Wolfe


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
June H. Wolfe Obituary
June H. Wolfe

June (Whitney) Wolfe, 91, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Toledo, to parents Howard and Amelia (Busch) Whitney on December 27, 1927. June married Wilbert "Bud" Wolfe in September of 1946. After getting married and starting a family, June attended the University of Toledo and earned her bachelor's degree and began her teaching career with the Washington Local Schools. June truly enjoyed teaching 2ndgrade at Wernert Elementary Schools, where she retired in 1988 after more than 26 years of teaching.

June is survived by her daughter Marjorie (Dave) Alverman; grandchildren; William (Shelby), Brian (Sandra Beach), and Lori Wolfe, Matthew (Angie) Wilson, Nicole Wilson-Huerta, Erica (Andrew) Arem; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Don) Price; and brother Ralph Whitney. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 58 years, Bud Wolfe; and loving son William Wolfe, Sr.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Saturday, May 11th from 12 Noon until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM.

Those wishing to offer memorials in June's memory are asked to consider the Ashanti Hospice or Sunset Village Employee Appreciation, 9640 Sylvania Metamora Road Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Online conoldences

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now