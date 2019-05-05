June H. Wolfe



June (Whitney) Wolfe, 91, passed away peacefully, Monday, April 29, 2019. She was born in Toledo, to parents Howard and Amelia (Busch) Whitney on December 27, 1927. June married Wilbert "Bud" Wolfe in September of 1946. After getting married and starting a family, June attended the University of Toledo and earned her bachelor's degree and began her teaching career with the Washington Local Schools. June truly enjoyed teaching 2ndgrade at Wernert Elementary Schools, where she retired in 1988 after more than 26 years of teaching.



June is survived by her daughter Marjorie (Dave) Alverman; grandchildren; William (Shelby), Brian (Sandra Beach), and Lori Wolfe, Matthew (Angie) Wilson, Nicole Wilson-Huerta, Erica (Andrew) Arem; 8 great-grandchildren; sister Carol (Don) Price; and brother Ralph Whitney. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 58 years, Bud Wolfe; and loving son William Wolfe, Sr.



Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Saturday, May 11th from 12 Noon until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 1 PM.



Those wishing to offer memorials in June's memory are asked to consider the Ashanti Hospice or Sunset Village Employee Appreciation, 9640 Sylvania Metamora Road Sylvania, Ohio 43560. Online conoldences



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 10, 2019