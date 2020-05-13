June Helen Kehn Lauber
June Helen Kehn Lauber passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 11, 1921, the daughter of the late George J. and Marie G. (McDonough) Kehn. June attended the Most Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a member of the 40-person church choir. As a member of the choir, she traveled to New York City's Carnegie Hall and sang Joseph Haydn's "Mass in Time of War".
She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School and Notre Dame Academy (1939). June attended DeSales College and received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Business Education from Mary Manse College.
June taught at Bettsville (OH) High School, Toledo's St. Ann's and Blessed Sacrament elementary schools. She taught Business Education at Notre Dame Academy and Central Catholic High School. June was also a CCD instructor at Blessed Sacrament School.
June was an accomplished quilter. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Australia.
June was the spouse of John Philip Lauber who passed away in 1988. She was predeceased by her two brothers, George Ray Kehn and John Thomas Kehn.
June is survived by her three children, Anne Camp of Glen Rock NJ, Bruce (Margaret) Lauber of Livonia MI, and Kathleen (Gerardo) Fuschetto of West Carrollton OH. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jennifer Isonio (Lee), Jack (Carolyn), Nathan Fuschetto (Anne) and Kevin (Erin) Fuschetto, Stephanie Shindel (Nicholas) and Rachel Patterson (Henry). June is survived by her great grandchildren, Ashton, Quinn, Helen, Hope, Elisio, Corinne and Calvin. June is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean (Sturtz) Kehn and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Private for the immediate family on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church – it will be livestreamed for everyone unable to attend at: blessedsacramenttoledo.com. Memorials in June's name may be directed to the Most Blessed Sacrament Choir. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the visitation may be found at:
blanchardstrabler.com
June Helen Kehn Lauber passed away on May 8, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 11, 1921, the daughter of the late George J. and Marie G. (McDonough) Kehn. June attended the Most Blessed Sacrament Church where she was a member of the 40-person church choir. As a member of the choir, she traveled to New York City's Carnegie Hall and sang Joseph Haydn's "Mass in Time of War".
She graduated from Blessed Sacrament School and Notre Dame Academy (1939). June attended DeSales College and received undergraduate and graduate degrees in Business Education from Mary Manse College.
June taught at Bettsville (OH) High School, Toledo's St. Ann's and Blessed Sacrament elementary schools. She taught Business Education at Notre Dame Academy and Central Catholic High School. June was also a CCD instructor at Blessed Sacrament School.
June was an accomplished quilter. She traveled extensively throughout the United States, Europe and Australia.
June was the spouse of John Philip Lauber who passed away in 1988. She was predeceased by her two brothers, George Ray Kehn and John Thomas Kehn.
June is survived by her three children, Anne Camp of Glen Rock NJ, Bruce (Margaret) Lauber of Livonia MI, and Kathleen (Gerardo) Fuschetto of West Carrollton OH. Also surviving are her grandchildren, Jennifer Isonio (Lee), Jack (Carolyn), Nathan Fuschetto (Anne) and Kevin (Erin) Fuschetto, Stephanie Shindel (Nicholas) and Rachel Patterson (Henry). June is survived by her great grandchildren, Ashton, Quinn, Helen, Hope, Elisio, Corinne and Calvin. June is also survived by her sister-in-law, Jean (Sturtz) Kehn and numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) on Friday from 3:00-7:00 p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Private for the immediate family on Saturday at 10:00 a.m. at Most Blessed Sacrament Church – it will be livestreamed for everyone unable to attend at: blessedsacramenttoledo.com. Memorials in June's name may be directed to the Most Blessed Sacrament Choir. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the visitation may be found at:
blanchardstrabler.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 13 to May 15, 2020.