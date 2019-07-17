June L. (Spencer) Doty



June Livingston (Spencer) Doty, 97, went home to the Lord July 12, 2019. She was born to Robert and Brook (Hale) Spencer on January 5, 1922 in Pigeon Roost, West Virginia. She married Thomas W. Doty, Jr. on January 8, 1948 and moved to Toledo, Ohio. June was a homemaker and avid churchgoer. She was active in scouting programs, Navarre and Waite High School Mothers' Clubs and PTAs, music boosters, many inter-faith programs and until age 89, served in the Feed the Hungry Program.



She is survived by her daughter, Mary Beth (Doty) Van Ness; son-in-law, Richard Van Ness; grandchildren, Brandon and Ashleigh Van Ness; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Thomas Doty; siblings, Donald, Roy, Lucille, Fred, Ed, Doris, Seldon "Coke" and R.K. "Red" Hale, as well as most of their spouses.



Visitation will be held at Eggleston Meinert and Pavley Funeral Home, Millbury Chapel, 1111 Woodville Road, on Thursday, July 18, 2019 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be directed to or Unity United Methodist Church.



Published in The Blade on July 17, 2019