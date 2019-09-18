The Blade Obituaries
June M. Martin


1938 - 2019
June M. Martin Obituary
June M. Martin

June M. Martin, 80, of Genoa, OH, passed away Sunday, September 15, 2019 at the Genoa Retirement Village, Genoa, OH. She was born on September 23, 1938 in Bloomdale, OH, to David and Virginia (Ferguson) Stuart. On August 14, 1971 in Bowling Green, OH, she married Donald Baer, and he preceded her in death on July 30, 1982. On June 14, 1986 in Bloomdale, OH, she married Kenneth W. Martin, and he preceded her in death on July 9, 1998. June worked at NFO Research in Northwood, OH, for 17 years and she also worked for Lathrop in Toledo, OH, for 3 years, before retiring in 2004. She was a member of St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore, OH, where she served as the organist and pianist for over 20 years. June was a member of the former Research Club in Bloomdale, the Scirosis Club, and the Ladies of the Club for over 40 years.

June is survived by her step-children, Kathryn (Jack) Miller and Rodney (Joann) Baer; step-granddaughter, Carleen (Jerry) Stanford; 14 step-grandchildren; 17 step-great grandchildren; niece, Donna Walker and nephew, Joel David Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents; 2 husbands; step-son, Donald F. Baer and brothers, David and Joel Miller.

Funeral services for June will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Paul Trinity United Methodist Church, Elmore, OH, with visitation one hour prior from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church. Interment will follow in Restlawn Cemetery, Perrysburg, OH. Memorial contributions in memory of June can be given to St. Paul Trinity United Methodist, Elmore, OH. Robinson-Walker Funeral Home & Crematory, Genoa, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences can be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019
