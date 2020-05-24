June Marie Englehart
1937 - 2020
June Marie Englehart

June Marie Englehart, age 82, of Toledo, OH passed away May 22, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice Residence. She was born June 7, 1937 in Cass City, MI to Frank and Violet (Nowland) Englehart. June was employed with Kmart for many years retiring in 2005. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, June was also preceded in death by her daughter, Deborah Sue Englehart; brother, Richard Englehart; and grandson, Paul Englehart. June is survived by her son, Charles (Darla) Englehart; grandchildren, Michelle Englehart, Jennifer (Jamey) Kerstetter, Sarah Englehart and Jessica Englehart; and 7 great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of June's Life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society in June's memory.

To leave a special message for June's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.
