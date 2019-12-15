The Blade Obituaries
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Hong Kong Buffet
3015 Glendale Ave.
Toledo, OH
Jung H. Li Obituary
Jung H. Li

Jung H Li, 91, of Northwood, Ohio passed away peacefully December 9, 2019 at The Toledo Hospital with his loving family by his side. Mr. Li was born in Kaiping, Guangdong, China. Upon graduating from Sun Yat-sen University with a degree in civil engineering, he worked as a civil engineer at a national infrastructure firm for many years before coming to the United States. He was talented, dedicated and well respected in his professional field. As a very loving father, he devoted much of his time and energy to his family. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Mr. Li was preceded in death by both his parents. Surviving are his wife, Yen T. Li; daughter, Sandra (Beny) Chan; sons, Thomas Li, Jim (Wei) Li, Raymond (Shuk-Yee) Li; also surviving are 9 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will be held on December 18, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on December 19, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the

Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home, 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd. at Byrne, Toledo, OH.

Interment will take place in Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. A reception will take place at Hong Kong Buffet at 3015 Glendale Ave. Toledo, OH at 1:00 p.m. following the service.

The family suggests memorials to the Yee Hong Association. Please view and sign Mr. Li condolence page at nerswtickerscottfuneralhome.com

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019
