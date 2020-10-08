Mr. Junious Murry, Jr.Junious Murry, Jr. of Sylvania, Ohio, died on Monday, October 5, 2020. He was born to the union of Junious Murry, Sr. and Mattie Lyles Murry in Sunflower County, Mississippi.Junious worked for Ford Motor Company for 32 years, retiring as a manufacturing engineer. He received an associate degree from Highland Park Community College, a bachelor's degree from Baker College, and did postgraduate work at the University of Michigan. Junious was a member of Third Baptist Church in Toledo. He was a former trustee and member of the Men's Council. He was an avid golfer, and was active in Masonic life.Junious is survived by his wife of 54 years, Angeline; daughter, Trudy; son, Junious (Nikki) Murry, III; grandsons, DeMarcus Baker, Sr. and Junious Murry, IV; great-grandson, DeMarcue Baker, Jr.; sister, Mattie and a host of family and friends.A Family Hour/Wake will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, with Masonic rites. The Funeral Service will immediately follow at 11 a.m., with interment at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Toledo.