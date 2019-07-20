Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone Funeral Home - Petoskey
2098 E. Mitchell Rd.
Petoskey, MI 49770
231-347-2291
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church
Harbor Springs, MI
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church
Harbor Springs, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Justin Borra
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Justin Borra


1970 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Justin Borra Obituary
Justin Borra

Justin Andrew Borra, 49 of Rocky River, Ohio, died at his home July 16, 2019.

Justin was born on January 8, 1970, in Royal Oak, Michigan the son of Pier and Renee (Durand) Borra. He was raised in Lima, Ohio where he attended Shawnee High School. He went on to earn a BA from Tulane University and an MBA from the University of Toledo.

A long-time health care executive, he began his career as a nursing home administrator at Arbor Health Care. He was a founding member of CORA Health Service where as Executive Vice President he worked to grow the outpatient rehabilitation business from a start up to over 200 clinics. Justin played rugby in college, was an avid hunter and an accomplished chef. He had an engaging personality and a manner that drew people to him.

He is survived by his daughter, Alaina Borra of Medina, Ohio; his parents, Pier and Renee Borra of Harbor Springs, Michigan and Boca Grande, Florida; brother, Pier (Katherine) Borra of Summit, New Jersey; nieces, Sabrina, Lucia, and Miranda Borra; grandmother, Pierina Borra; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

There will be a Funeral Mass at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic Church in Harbor Springs, Michigan, on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation prior to the service. Father James Bearss will officiate.

Memorials can be made to Stella Maris Cleveland or a charity of your preference. Stone Funeral Home in Petoskey is in care of arrangements. Friends are welcome to share a memory of Justin at

www.stonefuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Blade on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now