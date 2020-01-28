|
Justin C. "Warnesy" Warnes
Justin C. "Warnesy" Warnes, age 29, of Columbus, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on January 26, 1990, to Richard and Ann (Gregorovich) Warnes in Toledo, Ohio. Justin was a graduate of Bowsher High School in 2008. He then went on to play basketball at The College of Wooster on a scholarship and received his Bachelor's Degree in Business Economics. At school Justin made such a lasting impression not only with the school, but his teammates, and fans as well. His experience at school made Justin the man he is today. "Once a Scot always a Scot."
Justin was employed with Worthington Industries for the last 7 years; it was more than a job, they were his second family. He loved everyone there as much as they loved him. He was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Justin continued his love for sports playing on many intramural leagues. He also had a passion for fitness and working out. Justin never met a stranger and could light up a room. He liked to make people laugh, he was the life of every party and was always so kind and generous. Justin's smile, and spirit will truly be missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting him.
Justin is survived by his loving parents, Richard "Hornet" and Ann "Hurricane" Warnes; brother, James Warnes; numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and countless dear friends, who he considered family as well. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Charles and Joan Gregorovich; James and Doris Warnes; and Sharon Fink; and uncle, Char Butler.
The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 3:00 – 9:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900) with a Scripture Service beginning at 7:00 p.m. with a Sharing of Memories to follow. A Prayer Service will begin Friday, January 31, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home followed by Funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 1842 Airport Hwy., Toledo, OH 43609.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the College of Wooster Justin Warnes Scholarship Fund.
The family would like to give a very special thank you to Worthington Industries and The College of Wooster for all of their love, care, and support given to Justin and his family and friends through this difficult time. We will be forever grateful.
