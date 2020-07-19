1/1
Justin Sibbersen
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Justin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Justin Sibbersen

Justin Matthew Sibbersen, 36, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carol Sibbersen and James Perry. Justin was a 2002 graduate of Waite High School where he was a star pitcher, recording the most pitches in the school history. Justin excelled at sports from a young age. He played baseball at Owens and Laredo College and enjoyed golfing and fishing. Justin loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.

Justin is survived by his mother, Carol Sibbersen; girlfriend, Laura Izsak and her son, Steven Randall; brother, Kyle Gloria; step-father, Mark Gloria; grandmothers, Grace Perry and Patricia Sibbersen; aunts and uncles, Joe (Tambra) Perry and Louis (Julie) Perry and many other aunts, uncles, extended family and his beloved cats, Monster and Spike. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perry and grandfathers, Louis Perry and Ronald Sibbersen.

Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Thursday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. If you are planning on attending, please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin's funeral care fund on the Freck Funeral Chapel website or to Waite High School Alumni Association.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Service
07:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved