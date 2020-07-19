Justin SibbersenJustin Matthew Sibbersen, 36, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 16, 2020. He was born on July 28, 1983, in Toledo, Ohio, to Carol Sibbersen and James Perry. Justin was a 2002 graduate of Waite High School where he was a star pitcher, recording the most pitches in the school history. Justin excelled at sports from a young age. He played baseball at Owens and Laredo College and enjoyed golfing and fishing. Justin loved spending time with family and friends. He will be dearly missed.Justin is survived by his mother, Carol Sibbersen; girlfriend, Laura Izsak and her son, Steven Randall; brother, Kyle Gloria; step-father, Mark Gloria; grandmothers, Grace Perry and Patricia Sibbersen; aunts and uncles, Joe (Tambra) Perry and Louis (Julie) Perry and many other aunts, uncles, extended family and his beloved cats, Monster and Spike. He was preceded in death by his father, James Perry and grandfathers, Louis Perry and Ronald Sibbersen.Family and friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Road, Oregon, OH 43616, on Thursday, from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. where services will be held at 7:00 p.m. If you are planning on attending, please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Justin's funeral care fund on the Freck Funeral Chapel website or to Waite High School Alumni Association.