Maumee United Methodist Church
405 Sackett St
Maumee, OH 43537
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
405 Sackett St.
1996 - 2019
Justin Tyler Ramirez Obituary
Justin Tyler Ramirez

On December 27, 1996, Justin Tyler Ramirez entered this world as a gift from God to demonstrate His faith to his mother, and on Thursday, July 18, 2019, Justin was greeted in the arms of his Heavenly Father where he is promised peace, joy, and a free spirit forever.

He was preceded in death by his 'best buddy' Paw Paw, Michael F. Duhaime. He is survived by his mother, "Momma" Dawn Duhaime; grandmother, "MeeMaw" Janet Duhaime; his dad, Rudy Ramirez Jr.; sister, Jessica Myers and stepfather, Shawn Taylor. His family, Uncle Keith and Aunt Jodie Duhaime, Uncle Jeff and Aunt Ginger Duhaime, and cousins, Abby, Aubrey and Caleb were his experiences of unconditional love on earth. He will also be missed by his stepsiblings, Erin, Haley aned Ethan Taylor, who he adored.

Justin's mother would like to acknowledge all of those who held Justin in love and prayer through all his years of struggles, particularly Amy, Kerry, and Robbie Clark, and a thank you to Michelle Mondelli who became his "other" family in Florida. Without the support of those in recovery, his mother's ability to cope would be lost. Juan Duarte, your love is felt, brother, for Justin and his mother.

Justin's life was worth honoring and we invite everyone to join us for this ceremony Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Maumee United Methodist Church, 405 Sackett St., Maumee, Ohio. There will be visitation at 10:00 a.m. with funeral services immediately after at 11:00 a.m.

Published in The Blade from July 23 to July 24, 2019
