Justine "Judy" Pinkelman
Justine "Judy" Pinkelman, age 94, passed away on June 7, 2020. Judy was born January 28, 1926, in Toledo, OH, and remained a resident of the Toledo area her entire life. She developed her trademark independent spirit at a young age while her beloved mother Irene provided for their two-person family by working at Buckeye Brewery as the Office Manager. They fibbed about Judy's age to send her to school a year early alongside her cousin and lifelong best friend Mary Alice Davis. Judy was a 1943 graduate of Woodward High School and was one of two women to receive a degree of Bachelor of Business Administration at her winter 1947 commencement from the University of Toledo. She enjoyed a secretarial and bookkeeping career, working at Owens-Illinois and A.M. Miller, the company of her husband, Robert Pinkelman. During her life, Judy was known to have the cleanest home ("everything has its place!"), to be exceptionally reliable, and to be a wonderful seamstress. Although she was very task-oriented, she also found joy in sports and games – including taking golf trips with her husband and friends to their time share, playing cards and solitaire with her family, and watching college football. Throughout her life she enjoyed socializing with her Alpha Omicron Pi sorority sisters and the many friends she made through golf leagues at Whiteford and Bedford. Judy's legacy reminds those who loved her that anything can be achieved with consistent hard work and that downtime could always be better spent folding laundry or sweeping.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Pinkelman. She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Janice (John) Pierson; sons, Robert (Alison) Pinkelman and Timothy (Janet) Pinkelman; grandchildren, Chris, Sean and Kelly Pierson, Keely (Landon) Schuster and Rob (Danielle) Pinkelman, Jenny and Kate (Cameron Jurkowski) Pinkelman; and her great-grandchildren, Kensley and Kellen Schuster, who brought her much happiness later in life.
In compliance with Ohio Covid-19 direction, we will be following social distancing guidelines as we welcome friends at the Reeb Family Funeral Home, 5712 North Main St., Sylvania, on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. The rite of Christian burial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday at St. Joseph Church, Sylvania.
The family suggests that contributions be made to a Catholic School of your choice, as Judy prioritized the education of all her grandchildren, or to your favorite charity. Online condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 10 to Jun. 12, 2020.