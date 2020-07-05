Ka'lynn Catherine DeasonKa'lynn Catherine Deason, age 28, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 unexpectedly at her home in Toledo, Ohio.Ka'lynn was born in Oregon, Ohio on April 28, 1992 to Bobbie Jo and Erich Karl Deason and although a 2010 graduate of Anthony Wayne High School, she maintained very close ties to her West Toledo home and Whitmer community.Ka'lynn is survived by her three beautiful children, Jazlynn Renee Reynolds (8), Andraya Nicole Griffin (6) and Andrew William Griffin (6); her parents, Bobbie Jo Deason (Jeff Harrow), Erich Deason and stepmother Gina, her loving sister, Taylor (Devon), sister, Demetria (9), and adoring brother, Scott (14). In addition, surviving are her grandparents', Judith Bruce (Randy), Diana Walker (Tom), Becky and John Skiadas, and George Poling; uncles, aunts, cousins, and a countless number of close friends whom become not just extended, but true family. She is proceeded in death by her uncle, Walter Scott Deason and great-grandmother, Dollie Maggard.After some college at the University of Toledo, Ka'lynn found her true calling and passion in caring for others. Most recently working at Wiley Homes, Inc. as an Adult Support Specialist where she assisted mentally handicapped with activities of daily living and the development of independence skills. Her compassion for others was truly second-to-none.We mourn the loss of our beloved Kay, known for her infectious laugh, deep appreciation of satire, and great sense of humor, she touched many lives in such a short time with us. Kay was a loving mother to her beautiful children, a pioneering sister to her siblings, and an example of loyalty and steadfast support to her friends and family. She enjoyed reading on Horticulture and was known for her expansive knowledge of herb gardening. She was like a firework across the sky; a bright flash of beautiful colors with a thunderous boom, and then gone too soon.Ka'lynn's life celebration will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at the Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio. Visitation will continue Wednesday, July 8, at 10:00 a.m. for anyone who wants to visit but has special needs or concerns about public gatherings and will continue until the Funeral Service begins at noon in the Urbanski Life Celebration Home. The family's precious angel will be laid to rest at Toledo Memorial Park. Masks, while not mandatory, are welcomed. Please do not attend if you have an active infection, cough, cold, or fever.