Kalil A. "Kal" Bejaige
Kalil A. "Kal" Bejaige, age 50, of Swanton, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born on August 19, 1969 to Mary (Esse) and Ali Bejaige in Toledo, Ohio. Kal was currently employed at the University of Toledo Medical Center as an electrician. Kal enjoyed spending time with his family and was his daughters' biggest cheerleader. He truly will be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Kal is survived by his loving wife of 15 years, Wendy Bejaige; daughters, Cassidy and Sara; mom, Mary (Roger) Buyer; siblings, Jeanine (Danny) Lorigan, Braheim "Brian" Bejaige, and Janan (Ayn) Bejaige; nieces and nephew, Daniel (Lisa), Ashley (John) and Brooke (Max); uncle, Hassan Bejaige; in-laws, George Nuhfer and Connie (Bill) Massie; fur babies, Bentley and Max; and many other family members and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his dad, Ali Bejaige.
Services for Kal will be Private. Newcomer – Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo (419-473-0300) is assisting the family with professional services.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Kalil are asked to consider the Schedel Arboretum & Gardens or the Islamic Center of Toledo.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020