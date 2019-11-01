Home

C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
4:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
Kamilha C. Payne

Kamilha C. Payne Obituary
Miss Kamilha C. Payne

Miss Payne, 40, passed Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was a graduate of the E. L. Bowsher High School, attained her associate degree, and was a Nurse Aide for the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation & Residential Center. She is survived by mother and stepfather, Beatrice S. and Willie Jefferson; father, Edwin Hogan; son, Kaeshawn Williamson; brother, Edwin Hogan; sister, Comesha Hogan and 10 stepsiblings. Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019
