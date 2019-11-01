|
Miss Kamilha C. Payne
Miss Payne, 40, passed Sunday, October 27, 2019. She was a graduate of the E. L. Bowsher High School, attained her associate degree, and was a Nurse Aide for the Heatherdowns Rehabilitation & Residential Center. She is survived by mother and stepfather, Beatrice S. and Willie Jefferson; father, Edwin Hogan; son, Kaeshawn Williamson; brother, Edwin Hogan; sister, Comesha Hogan and 10 stepsiblings. Funeral Services will be 4:00 p.m. Sunday, November 3, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 3:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade on Nov. 1, 2019