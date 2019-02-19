Karam "Kim" Singh Kalouria



Karam "Kim" Singh Kalouria, passed away suddenly on February 15, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio at the age of 56. Kim is the eldest son of Jasbir Singh (Jesse) and Tonia (Smith) Kalouria. Kim was born on June 11, 1962. He was a gifted musician with a particular passion for electric guitar and 70's hard rock. He graduated from the Guitar Institute of Technology in 1985 and attended several of Uli Jon Roth's Sky Academy sessions. Kim played lead guitar for multiple area bands over the years including NO, REJUVA, Onion, Five Blind Blues Band, and The Dokterz among others. Kim received his BSEE from the University of Toledo in 1989 and has worked for Matrix Technologies of Maumee OH for over 30 years. He was a Senior Consultant, recently promoted to Team Leader to mentor younger engineers. He was also well known for his eclectic humor and distinctive, infectious laugh. Kim was a talented artist and frequently illustrated his humor through off-beat drawings and comics, including illustrating the book Aerobic Poetry. His culinary and grilling skills were unmatched.



Kim is preceded in death by his father Jasbir Singh Kalouria. Kim is survived by his mother, Tonia Kalouria (Smith), his daughter, Celeste Marie Kalouria and her mother Louise Kalouria, his fiancée Elizabeth (Beth) Ahren, his brother, Sheraton Singh Kalouria and his husband Gary Bradhering, his uncle Harbir Singh Kalouria and his Aunt Iqbal; his uncle Sukhbir (Gogi) Singh Kalouria and aunt Rajwant Kaur Kalouria, his aunts Jasbir Kaur Tiwana, Harbir Kaur and Sukhbir Kaur, and many loving cousins. Uli Jon Roth is dedicating a concert in Kim's honor on Sunday, April 14 at The Token Lounge in Westland MI 6:00 PM. Family and friends may gather at the Reeb Funeral Home, Sylvania, Thursday February 21, 2019 4-7:00 P.M. and Friday, February 22, 2019, 3-4:00 P.M. with the service following at 4:00 P.M. Online condolences to



www.reebfuneralhome.com





