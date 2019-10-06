|
Mr. Kareem V. Roberts, Sr.
Mr. Roberts, 44, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his home. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School. He is survived by mother, Loretta Jackson; father, Booby J. Roberts; son, Kareem V. Roberts, Jr. and sister, Xaviera Y. (Henry) McFadden.
Funeral Services will be 11 am Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019