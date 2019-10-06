Home

POWERED BY

Services
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Avenue
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kareem Roberts
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kareem V. Roberts Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kareem V. Roberts Sr. Obituary
Mr. Kareem V. Roberts, Sr.

Mr. Roberts, 44, passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, in his home. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School. He is survived by mother, Loretta Jackson; father, Booby J. Roberts; son, Kareem V. Roberts, Jr. and sister, Xaviera Y. (Henry) McFadden.

Funeral Services will be 11 am Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake.

cbrownfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kareem's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now