Karen A. Almester
Karen A. Almester, 75, of Prospect, Kentucky and formerly of Northwood, Ohio, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019. Karen was born on December 7, 1943 to Robert and Margaret (Osborn) Hurst. She worked many years as a purchaser [B1] [B2] for Owens-Illinois. Karen, a loving mother and grandmother is survived by her children, Michael (Pamela) Pavuk III and Kristina (Kirk[MP3] ) Kohlhofer; grandchildren, Shyanne Kohlhofer, Jake Pavuk. Jessie (Rick) Giesler, Lyle Pavuk, Brett Pavuk; great granddaughter, Paisley Giesler; and sister in-law, Judy Hurst. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard Almester; and brother, Robert Hurst Jr.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 4:00 pm – 8:00pm. Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home. Interment: Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be directed to a .
www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019