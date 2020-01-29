Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
(419) 666-3121
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
11:00 AM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
701 N Main Street
Walbridge, OH 43465
Karen A. Owen


1956 - 2020
Karen A. Owen Obituary
Karen A. Owen

Karen A. Owen, 63, of Walbridge, passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020. She was born on May 20, 1956, to Clarence and Dallas (Rowe) Caldwell in Oregon, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren L. Tonoff. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Wendy (Roger Chitwood) Surowiak; grandchildren, Dekoada Clawson, Rylee Chitwood; siblings, Dale Caldwell and Maxine (Gary) Kime.

Family and Friends will be received from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home (419-666-3121) 701 N. Main St., Walbridge, OH. A funeral will be held at 11: 00 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at the funeral home. A burial will follow at Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury OH. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Karen's name are asked to consider . Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershankfh.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Jan. 29, 2020
