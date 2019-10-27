|
Karen Alyndia Kendall
Karen Alyndia Kendall passed October 18, 2019, was born February 1, 1942 to the union of Archie R. and Margaret M. (Simms) Kendall. She graduated from Edward D. Libbey High School and attended college. Karen loved the Lord, accepted Christ and was a faithful and active member of Cornerstone Church in Maumee, OH. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Nicole Kendall-Bishop. A small gathering will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com
