Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Kendall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Alyndia Kendall


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Alyndia Kendall Obituary
Karen Alyndia Kendall

Karen Alyndia Kendall passed October 18, 2019, was born February 1, 1942 to the union of Archie R. and Margaret M. (Simms) Kendall. She graduated from Edward D. Libbey High School and attended college. Karen loved the Lord, accepted Christ and was a faithful and active member of Cornerstone Church in Maumee, OH. Karen was preceded in death by her parents and is survived by her sister, Nicole Kendall-Bishop. A small gathering will be held on Tuesday October 29, 2019, 11:00 A.M. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Online condolences to reebfuneralhome.com

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now