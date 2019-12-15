|
|
KAREN ANN SEGER
Karen Ann (HardenBrook) Seger, 70, of Toledo, OH passed away on December 10, 2019. She was born on July 12, 1949 in Toledo, OH to Dalice and Joyce (Woodruff) HardenBrook.
Karen was a registered nurse, specializing in dialysis, and traveled to a variety of nations for mission work. She married the love of her life, Larry Seger, on March 1st, 1997, and in her retired years she enjoyed sewing, quilting, volunteering at WLMB and ProclaimFM, and spending time with family and friends.
Surviving her are her sisters, Linda HardenBrook, Beth (Tom) Compton; brother, Gary (Patti) HardenBrook; niece, Rebeckah (Randy) Szmansky; her cousins; 5 step-children; 5 grandchildren, and 3 great-grandchildren.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and sister, Joan (Mike) Sterns.
Visitation will be on Saturday, December 21 at Holland Free Methodist Church from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. with a memorial service at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to WLMB.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the W. K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home.
Messages of condolence may be made at www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 19, 2019