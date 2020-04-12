|
Karen Ann "Miss Purple" Toth
Karen Ann Toth, age 65, of Toledo, passed away on April 4, 2020, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. Karen was born February 7, 1955, in Toledo and was a proud graduate of Bowsher High School, class of 1973. Karen enjoyed her time as a stay at home mom as well as volunteering for 15 years as the PTA President at Newbury Elementary. She spent over 20 years as a bartender at Sylvania Country Club and the Toledo Sailing Club. After 20 years of employment, Karen retired from Toledo Public Schools transportation department. Karen enjoyed spending time creating things for others including; crafting, sewing and especially adult coloring.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 46 years, David F. Toth; children, Rose Toth, Sarah (Neil) Lanterman, Rachel (Keith Crable) Toth, Amanda (Shawn) Canady, and Grace Toth; along with 11 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Karen leaves behind many friends who shared life's adventures and memories. She loved you all.
A Celebration of Karen's life will be held at a later date.
