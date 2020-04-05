|
|
Karen (Vorderburg) Bennington
Karen Bennington, died Monday March 30, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital. Karen was born April 1, 1943 in Toledo Ohio to Alice (Starritt) and Elmer Vorderburg. She grew up in Toledo and attended Libby High School. She married Richard Bennington and lived throughout Ohio and the Northeast, until she returned to Toledo in 1974.
Karen raised two daughters while working full-time in a variety of jobs. She spent many years working as a bartender at Heatherdowns Bar and Grille. She was known for her sharp tongue and champion eye-ball rolls. Even later in life when she had dementia, she could elicit a laugh or response with her sarcastic, and often, off-color humor.
Karen loved hosting people. She was a great cook and could whip up a giant pot of spaghetti sauce or snacks and sandwiches for a crowd at the pool. During the summer she especially welcomed company of all ages to float around her pool on rafts, listen to music and talk. She was never afraid of the sun and was very proud of her ability to get an amazing tan.
In addition to her full-time work Karen was an incredibly skilled seamstress. She sewed for friends and family everything from bathing suits to wedding dresses. She also was a crafter, a painter and was famous for her crocheted blankets.
She was an exceptional gardener and created stunning perennial gardens in her yard. She took great pride in creating a warm and cozy home.
Karen raised two daughters Kari and Kelli. She was a disciplinarian and funny at the same time. Karen's greatest joy and sense of pride were in her daughters and grandchildren, Samantha, Maxwell and Jack. She was a regular babysitter, care giver when they were young and cheerleader for them as they grew.
Karen is survived by daughters Kari (Rob) Slater and Kelli (Ken) Gerke; grandchildren, Samantha, Maxwell Jack (Zoe) Slater; brothers, Larry (Fran) Vorderburg, Mike (Jeanne) Vorderburg; nephews, Gary Bernath, Brian Vorderburg, Devin Vorderburg; and nieces, Kris Bernath, Linda (Bernath) Folger and Amy Vorderburg.
Karen also leaves behind many loving friends. The family is grateful for the friendship, love and support provided by Georgia Bucher and Sandy Reese. The family also thanks the staff at Genacross Lutheran homes, especially Wynona and Robin, as well as, Janis Maxey from Sincera Care.
Karen was preceded in death by her mother, Alice; father, Elmer; sister, Frances (Vorderburg) Bernath; brother-in-law, Harold Bernath; nephew, Mark Bernath; and niece, Andrea Vorderburg.
Due to the extraordinary circumstances in our world right now, the family will schedule a memorial service for Karen when we can all be together and celebrate her life.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020