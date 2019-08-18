|
|
Karen Clause Bloomquist Strandberg
Karen Clause Bloomquist Strandberg passed away in her sleep on Thursday, August 15, 2019 after a months-long struggle with the debilitating disease COPD. Karen was a tremendously strong woman and fought it until the end when God brought her home. For those who knew Karen, that spirit will be no surprise. Karen brought light and love, energy and passion and an unfailing ability to make people feel good.
Karen was born on April 22, 1936 to O.G. and Miriam Gamble Clause in Jefferson, Iowa. Karen and her brother, Ted Clause, were close growing up and had very loving and also high achieving parents.
Karen left Jefferson to become a Hawkeye at University of Iowa, where she was a member of the esteemed Highlanders. During her years at Iowa, she fell in love with one of the football team's star players, Frank Bloomquist. Frank and Karen graduated in 1958 and got married shortly thereafter and had three beautiful kids, Kristin, Susan and Frank.
Frank was tragically killed in 1972. Karen had an amazing support group of family and close friends, but it was her inherent strength that allowed her to get thru this incredibly difficult time with three young children.
Karen went back to work and met John Strandberg. They were a tremendous team at the office, but the relationship became much more. They married in 1975 and went on to have a 41year love-filled partnership and marriage until John passed away in 2006.
When Karen retired from work, she focused on being a mom, a grandmother and great-grandmother and became known as "Kiki" to all.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents and brother, O.G. Clause, Mim Clause and Ted Clause and her husbands, Frank Bloomquist and John Strandberg. Karen is survived by her three children and their families as well as a niece and nephew: Kristin Bloomquist (Bill Shrader), Cabo San Lucas, MX; Susan Bloomquist Kropp (Bradley Kropp), Edmond, OK and Frank Bloomquist (Debbi Bloomquist), Perrysburg, OH. Karen was also a grandmother to twins Will Kropp (Morgan Kropp) and Sami Kropp Ready (Joe Ready) and Eloise Kropp and a great-grandmother to Fisher Ready and Wynni Ready.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Karen's name to Catholic Charities at
https://catholiccharitiesok.org/get-involved/donate/memorial-gift.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019