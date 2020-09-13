1/1
Karen Cooper
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Karen Cooper

Karen Kathleen Cooper, age 73, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Vincent Mercy Hospital surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 26, 1946, to Robert and Evalyn Kalka.

Karen is survived by her sons, Frank Cooper and Paul Cooper; her sisters, Diana Quigley, Artemis Gross and Deborah Warner; her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. The time spent together laughing, celebrating special times and creating memories with family was the most important part of her life. Everyone in our family always said that she made the best potato salad and pumpkin bread in the world. Karen loved the Pittsburgh Steelers and was an avid fan. She also enjoyed taking vacations to West Virginia, camping, playing cards and having a fun night out at the casino.

The family would like to take the opportunity to thank the many wonderful nurses and physicians of St. Vincent Mercy Hospital, under whose care she received much kindness and compassion. Due to COVID19 a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Freck Funeral Chapel.

www.freckchapel.com


Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
September 12, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always. Great memories to hold onto. RIP
Brenda Schaber
Family
