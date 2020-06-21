Karen Elizabeth Stegeman
Karen Elizabeth Stegeman, 54, of Phoenix, AZ, passed away suddenly on June 14, 2020 of a heart attack. She was born on May 14, 1966 in Toledo, OH as the only daughter of beloved parents John G. and Joann E. Stegeman who preceded her in death.
Karen attended E.L. Bowsher High School in Toledo, Ohio and later obtained a degree in cosmetology. She became one of the youngest regional managers for Glemby Salons in the Midwest. She moved to Indianapolis, where she was very proud making the Indianapolis Colts cheerleaders look their best. Karen was passionate about her career, so she then made a career change. For the past 13 years she was a Senior Recruiter at American Travelers Staffing Professionals. This career path moved her to Phoenix, then Boca Raton, and back to Phoenix and a cherished life with Anne Gibbons and their four dogs, Davey, Chaz, Benji and Cooper.
Karen was an avid baseball fan and was raised as a Toledo Mud Hen and Detroit Tigers fan. She also was a huge Ohio State Buckeyes fan. She was a "southpaw" who could throw a great pitch. While living in Phoenix, she loved attending the Arizona Diamondbacks games and organized a softball team and enjoyed kickball with Anne and her friends.
Karen is survived by her loving companion of 12 years Anne Gibbons; Anne's family; her brothers, Mark (Jenny) Stegeman, David (Diane) Stegeman; nephews, Michael, Jeffrey, Nicholas, Trace, Grant and Mitchell Stegeman; and niece, Mackenzie Stegeman. Also left to treasure her memory are many Stegeman and Summersett family aunts, uncles, cousins and loving friends from Phoenix, Boca Raton and Toledo.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020, beginning at 10:00 a.m. on AZ time. A Funeral Service and live video stream will be held at 11:00 a.m. on AZ time (2:00 p.m. EDT) at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. The live video stream link of the service will be available at https://www.facebook.com/WhitneyMurphyFH/ Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the family asks anyone who is sick or has concerns to please refrain from attending. Social distancing and hand hygiene will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, The Arthritis Foundation or a charity of the donor's choice.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.