(News story) Karen H. Sample, a homemaker and mother who for 30 years taught Toledo students the art and science of household management and child care, died Saturday in her Perrysburg home. She was 79.
She had a long-term illness, her family said.
Ms. Sample retired in 2005 from Rogers High School as a teacher of family and consumer science. Her first assignment in 1975 was to teach home economics at Scott High School. She later taught at Robinson and Jones junior high schools.
"She knew her material, and she had lived her material, and she knew how to connect with those who were willing to learn," her daughter Kate Welborn said.
Ms. Sample covered cooking and sewing skills, and how to balance a checkbook and budget. She taught health and self care and responsibility and child care.
"When a student would light up with an 'I got it,' that gave her great satisfaction," her son Bill said. "If a kid that was a former student was doing well, that warmed her heart.
"She liked to cook, she liked to bake," her son said. "She was raised by folks who came through the Depression. She was raised to be frugal. Circumstances made her super frugal."
Parents would ask, "What did you do? My kid cooked me dinner," her son recalled.
Ms. Sample was just being herself, while making it clear that teacher and students had tasks to accomplish. She also allowed students to express themselves.
"She accepted a lot of the kids for who they were and where they came from, and she challenged them to be better," son Bill said.
She was born June 9, 1940, to Ethel and Wilfred Howard and grew up in Youngstown. She was a 1958 graduate of Ursuline High School. She went to nursing school before marriage and children.
She went to Bowling Green State University as a nontraditional student and chose teaching because her work schedule would match her children's school schedule.
She regularly declined classmates' invitations to go out and socialize after class, her son said. She had to meet the school bus.
Ms. Sample, who formerly lived in Northwood and Waterville, brought her sewing skill to quilt-making in retirement. Some of her quilts were for show. Others she made for family and for Heartbeat of Toledo, intended for newborns.
She was proud of her Irish heritage, her daughters said. She attended the Historic Church of St. Patrick downtown, through which she became involved with Lucas County's Mother McAuley Division of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians. She was a past president of the division.
She could make lively conversation, her daughter Kate said.
"She was not shy. She would even engage strangers," daughter Kate said. "She was very kind."
And she had grit.
"Whatever life threw at her, you rarely saw, 'Poor me, why me,'" son Bill said. "She might say, 'This stinks,' but she never afforded herself much opportunity for self pity."
She was formerly married to the late Thomas Sample.
Surviving are her daughters, Kathryn Welborn and Deborah Nyhart; sons, William and Phillip Sample, and seven grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m. Friday at the Coyle Funeral Home, with a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Funeral services will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Historic Church of St. Patrick downtown.
The family suggests tributes to the Historic Church of St. Patrick or Heartbeat of Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Aug. 9, 2019