Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 865-1295
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Prayer Service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
6:30 PM
Coyle Funeral Home
1770 S Reynolds Rd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Historic Church of St. Patrick
130 Avondale Ave.
Toledo, OH
Karen Howard Sample


1940 - 2019
Karen Howard Sample Obituary
Karen Howard Sample

Karen Howard Sample, age 79 of Perrysburg, OH passed away on August 3, 2019. She was born to Wilfred J. and Ethel Elizabeth Burke Howard Mahoney on June 9, 1940. In 1958, she graduated from Youngstown Ursuline High School. After graduating from Bowling Green State University she taught Family & Consumer Science formerly known as Home Economics at the Toledo Public Schools from 1975 to 2005.

She enjoyed quilting, genealogy, photography and tending to her roses. Her association with Lucas County Mother McAuley Division of the Ladies Ancient Order of Hibernians was important to her including serving as Past Division President.

Karen is survived by her children, Kathryn Elizabeth Welborn of Alpharetta, GA; William (Joann) Sample of Maumee, OH; Deborah (Jacob) Nyhart of St. Petersburg, FL and Phillip Sample of Whitehouse, OH. Her adored and much loved grandchildren, Neall Patrick and Chelsea Eileen Sample, Casey Burke and Devyn Crawford Nyhart, Morgan Elizabeth, Erin Nicole and Claire Louise Sample. She was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Mitchell Welborn.

Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Friday, August 9th from 4:00-7:00 p.m. where a Scripture Service will be recited at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, August 10th at the Historic Church of St. Patrick, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH 43604 at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.

Memorials may take the form of contributions to the Historic Church of St. Patrick or to Heartbeat of Toledo. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com

www.coylefuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8, 2019
