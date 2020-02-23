|
|
Karen Irene Nees-Adams
Karen Irene Nees-Adams, age 81, of Ottawa Lake, MI passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mercy St. Anne Hospital. She was born June 20, 1938 in Charleston Twp, IL to George and Gladys Rae (Whiles) Nees. A graduate of Whitmer High School, she received her Bachelors degree in Social Work from the University of Toledo, and was employed in that field 30 years, including 10 years as Head Administrator for Swanton Health Care. A lifelong learner, Karen loved playing the piano and took piano lessons to this day. She also enjoyed singing and was a member of the Suburban Singers in Perrysburg, OH. Karen read the Bible regularly, and enjoyed camping, traveling, golfing, and writing poetry. She was a member of Westgate Chapel. Karen was greatly loved by her family and many friends and will be dearly missed.
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 31 years, Anthony P. Adams; son, George (Lori) Fletcher; daughter, Gail Marie Fletcher (fiancé Gary Cook); twin sister, Karol I. (J.B.) Cobb; sister, Ina Rae (Gerald) Drake; brother, Ted (Antoinette) Rennels; grandsons, Chad (Rachel) and Eric (Krista) Fletcher; great-grandchildren, Lilith, Amelia, and Avery Fletcher; stepsons, Nick (Wendy) and Scott Adams and their children, Cassie, Emma, Jake, Nate, and Maddie; 9 nieces and nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Tuesday from 3-8 p.m. at Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 114 E. Alexis Rd. Services will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in the funeral home with Minister Jeffrey B. Cobb presiding. Interment will follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Lasalle, MI.
Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020