Services
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Karen Kay Meek


1942 - 2019
Karen Kay Meek Obituary
Karen Kay Meek

Karen Kay (Gehrs) Meek, age 76, of Toledo, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, September 9, 2019. She was born at St. Luke's hospital on Collingwood on October 28, 1942 to Kenneth and Edith (Reihnert) Gehrs.

Karen worked as a cook at Maumee schools for 25 years. She loved her family, animals, volunteering at church, crafts, and was known for being very giving.

Karen is survived by her children, Stacy (Lowell) Frusher, Tracy (Paul) Vincent, Samuel (Linda) Meek, Andrew (Andrea) Meek; grandchildren, Kari Crosby, Lowell (Liz) Frusher, Michelle (Nick) Harris, Jeff (Ashley) Vincent, Greg (Kelsey) Vincent, Kirstin Meek, Zach Meek; great-grandchildren, Wren, Hudson, Gavyn, Taya, Mayson, Madisyn, Jayce; sister-in-laws, Sylvia Gehrs and RoAnna Gehrs; great niece and nephew, Alana and Matthew. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Kenny, and Gary David Gehrs.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 2-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. The Funeral Service will be at the funeral home on Saturday at 10 A.M. Interment will take place at a later date in Forest Cemetery where she will be interred with her beloved grandfather, Eric Gehrs. Memorial contributions may be made to The Good Shepherd Animal Sanctuary 8339 Prov Neap Swan, Neapolis, OH 43547, Joyce Meyers Ministry P.O. Box 655 Fenton, MO 63026, or St. Jude's Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 11, 2019
