Karen L. Harmon, 77, passed away on Sunday June 16, 2019, at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born in Toledo on December 26, 1941, to Lucille and Clarence Geordt.



Karen was a graduate of Whitmer High School. She loved being near the water and taking many trips to Port Clinton with her husband and fishing with her grandchildren. Her hobbies included knitting, gardening, and baking. She was especially known for her famous blueberry pies. Karen loved nothing more than spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.



She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Isaac; sons, Paul (Connie) Harmon, Scott (Cheryl) Geordt; siblings, Barry Geordt and Carol Putnam; five grandsons; 3 great-grandsons; 1 great-granddaughter and daughter-in-law, Melanie. She was preceded in death by her son, Jim.



Friends are invited to visit from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday, June 20, 2019, in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave., where funeral services will begin on Friday at 11:00am. Interment will follow in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Susan G. . To send her family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



